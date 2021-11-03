Head coach Kirby Smart, defensive back Kelee Ringo and linebacker Channing Tindall addressed the media on Tuesday night, previewing this week’s practice leading to Georgia's game against Missouri on Saturday.
Georgia is on the heels of an SEC-clinching win against their biggest SEC rival last week, and with that win comes added pressures for the team to perform. However, with Atlanta looming in the distance, players and coaches don’t take a single snap for granted.
“I see every team in those top 10, top 15 teams, capable of beating each other on any given Saturday,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “So what we better do is distance ourselves from everybody else.”
Georgia’s defense, which has answered all tests this season may again be the key to that needed separation.
Statistically, the Bulldog defense has been overwhelmingly dominant. That much is apparent when Georgia takes the field each Saturday, but the unique, shared nature of the linebacker core is one component that separates this team from the rest of the field.
“Each week we focus on getting better, so we don’t really try to focus on the past,” Tindall said. “I feel like that’s what makes our [linebacker] room so special because we’re all trying to do better than the others, so you focus on everything. Out-doing each other is actually making us better.”
For players like Tindall, who patiently waited and claimed their starting roles, the moment is meaningful, especially when shared with the likes of Adam Anderson, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Quay Walker and the rest of the self-proclaimed “wolfpack.”
Leaders on the defense are abundant from line to backfield, but Smart realizes it takes more than just talent to constantly reach the standard that Georgia has through eight games.
Alongside the linebackers is the secondary, a position group that has outpaced what many saw as a hindrance to the team. Veteran players in Derion Kendrick and Lewis Cine have helped buckle this year’s band of younger defensive backs, but the collective growth within that group mirrors a trend seen across the entire defense.
“It feels different from a connection standpoint, but even from previous years, we always just focus on taking it one step at a time,” Tindall said. “We don’t focus on everything that’s going on outside, we just escalate.”
Ringo, parallel to Tindall, is another player that has waited his turn to see the field and make an impact. But Tindall said even the young corner’s results, and those of the defense as a whole are to be expected. That’s what their work cements on a daily basis.
“Kelee Ringo has leadership qualities, but you’re talking about a defense with some alpha males now, and he’s still learning how to lead and set an example,” Smart said. “He still has a long way to go, but he’s come a long way, and he’s got a lot smarter about understanding our defense.”
That mesh of new and old, likely provides the Bulldogs with a potent defensive core for years to come. As veterans move on, others eager to prove their worth fit in, but for now the Bulldogs remain as affluent as ever on the defensive side.
Georgia is currently favored to win by 37 points this Saturday, but that does not concern coach Smart and his defense. Questions at quarterback for the Tigers could keep the core on its toes as should the SEC’s leading rusher in Tyler Badie.
“There is a lot more difference in [Tyler Macon],” Smart said. “He’s played a little more, has a really strong arm, but is a good athlete, similar to Anthony Richardson in athleticism. They can do some different things, and they’ve got some really tough run plays with a guy like that.”
Missouri remains yet another chance for Georgia’s defense to display their adaptability.