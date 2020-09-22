Georgia’s defense faces a bumpy road over the Bulldogs’ first six games of the 2020 season. Before tackling Auburn, Tennessee and Alabama, however, they’ll show off their veteran roster against Arkansas on Sept. 26. In a virtual press conference Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart, junior defensive back Eric Stokes and sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean discussed their preparation for the Razorbacks’ stout run game and uncertain passing attack.
Arkansas drew a short straw when the SEC finalized teams’ schedules in August. To achieve its 10-game, conference-only model, the conference dished out two additional non-division games to each member school. Last in the SEC West in 2019-20, Arkansas picked up the SEC East’s best — Georgia and Florida.
The Razorbacks’ home opener this Saturday will pit Georgia’s No. 1 scoring defense from last season against Arkansas’ No. 110 scoring offense. Despite quarterback uncertainty on both rosters, the Bulldogs are a clear favorite to win. But Smart isn’t playing it safe.
“I’m not falling into that trap of bringing an young offensive team on our side of the ball … [and] thinking this is going to be one of those games,” Smart said. “That’s not the case.”
While Saturday will set an early benchmark for first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s new starters at quarterback, running back and offensive line, defensively, Georgia looks to resume its ground-game dominance.
As the nation’s top run defenders last season, the Bulldogs are well suited for the Razorbacks’ top offensive asset — senior tailback Rakeem Boyd.
Boyd rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, ranking fourth in the SEC and 33rd in the NCAA for total yards, and secured a team-high eight touchdowns. Although Boyd racked up only 50 fewer yards than Arkansas’ top three receivers combined in 2019, Dean said the Razorbacks’ rush hasn’t been the linebackers’ sole focus in practice.
“It’s been an equal balance between the [running and passing game],” Dean said. “We don’t really know what to expect … but I feel like the coaches do their best to get us prepared for anything and everything.”
Arkansas employed five different quarterbacks during its 2-10 campaign last year. The group combined for 14 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. A new weapon joined this offseason, however, in former Florida starter Feleipe Franks.
As a Gator, Franks broke out as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, completing 58.4% of his passes and throwing 24 touchdowns to six picks. But similar to Georgia's two leading contenders for the starting job, Franks missed nine of Florida’s 13 games in 2019 due to an ankle injury.
Although he’s the presumed starter for the Razorbacks Saturday, Franks’ style within the Arkansas offense is unknown.
“We constantly watch the film,” Stokes said. “We’re meeting extra just to find out what type of thing is going to hit us.”
It’s been six years since Georgia and Arkansas last met up, and a new head coach and offensive coordinator add to Georgia’s lack of familiarity with the Razorbacks’ attack.
Smart highlighted Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ fast pace of play as a reason not to underestimate Saturday’s underdog. In his one year stint at Florida State in 2019, Briles boosted the Seminoles’ offensive production by an average of one touchdown per game, but the increase only translated into one more win on the year. Arkansas is hoping for a much bigger leap to emerge from the bottom of the SEC this fall.
“[Briles] isn’t going to sit there and let us get our cleats dug in the ground and play defense,” Smart said. “He’s going to make us play left-handed, and our job is to try to not let that happen.”
