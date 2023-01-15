Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 14, before Georgia’s national championship celebration. He announced his decision via social media.
Smith started 11 games during Georgia’s 2021 championship season — delivering a standout performance in the national championship against Alabama, in which he tallied seven tackles and a third-quarter interception.
In the following season, Smith’s role with the team evolved, and he grew into one of the team’s leaders on defense. He racked up a career-best 61 tackles in the 2022 season. Smith’s penchant for big performances in big games showed itself again in the 2022 SEC championship, when he scored a 95-yard kick return touchdown to open the night against LSU.
Smith was named as a finalist for the 2022 Nagurski Award — given to the best defensive player in college football — though it ultimately went to Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. Heading into his final regular season game as a Bulldog, Smith reflected on his journey.
“A lot of guys, when they first get here, they feel like they’ve got it all figured out,” Smith said. “But you really don't — you just getting started. You know, just every year I've been here, I've been able to build on my experiences and be able to learn from them and get better.”
Georgia has a number of young players currently on the roster who could be asked to step up and fill in for Smith at the safety position. Dan Jackson started the season opposite Smith in the secondary, but lost his starting position after the emergence of Malaki Starks.
David Daniel-Sisavanh and Tykee Smith could also prove to be contenders for the opening. Both played reserve roles on the defense this season, but with the losses of Smith, Kelee Ringo to the draft and Jaheim Singletary to the transfer portal, there is plenty of playing time to go around.
Georgia’s 2023 signing class also includes one potential possibility; four-star prospect Joenel Aguerro is the kind of hard-hitting defender that has defined the Georgia defense for decades, and if this season is any indication, head coach Kirby Smart has no problems with starting freshmen safeties in the secondary.
While Aguerro is starting his first season with a new team, Smith will be doing the same in the NFL. Smith is currently projected as one of the top safeties taken in the draft. His instincts, football intelligence and championship experience will appeal to teams across the league. Smith will look to show off these abilities in the upcoming senior bowl, alongside teammates running back Kenny McIntosh and kicker Jack Podlesny.