Georgia sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested on Sunday morning by UGA police, according to the Athens-Clarke County Jail Booking Recap Report.
He was booked at 4:57 a.m. on seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by a person under 21 years of age, improper turning, driving without headlights on, failure to maintain lane, holding a wireless device, and not carrying and exhibiting his license on demand.
Bullard was released at 8:30 a.m. on bonds totaling $4,250.
Bullard has played a role in Georgia’s defense this season at the star position. He has seven tackles and one pass breakup over the Bulldogs’ four games.