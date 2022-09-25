220917_SC_SouthCarolina,FIRST,PREGRAME_018.jpg

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) holds back a South Carolina player. The University of Georgia football team leads the University of South Carolina football team 24-0 at halftime at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

Georgia sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested on Sunday morning by UGA police, according to the Athens-Clarke County Jail Booking Recap Report.

He was booked at 4:57 a.m. on seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by a person under 21 years of age, improper turning, driving without headlights on, failure to maintain lane, holding a wireless device, and not carrying and exhibiting his license on demand.

Bullard was released at 8:30 a.m. on bonds totaling $4,250.

Bullard has played a role in Georgia’s defense this season at the star position. He has seven tackles and one pass breakup over the Bulldogs’ four games.