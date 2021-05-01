Adding on to the plethora of Georgia defensive backs to be selected in the 2021 NFL draft, Mark Webb became the latest, joining Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and Richard LeCounte.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Webb in the 241st overall pick in the seventh round. Webb is the ninth former Bulldog chosen in this year’s NFL draft, which sets a new program record.
Webb had a lot of play experience while suiting up at Georgia. He saw game time action in all four seasons for the Bulldogs.
In 2018 Webb played in all 14 games as a sophomore. He finished with 14 total stops, including a six tackle game against Auburn.
Webb’s biggest season came in 2019. He was ranked fifth on the team in total tackles with 46, 31 of them being solo. He also had a forced fumble against Notre Dame.
Webb didn’t bring the same defensive playmaking in 2020. Nevertheless, he still put up solid numbers, registering 21 total stops. This included nine tackles against Mississippi State. He also managed to get an interception against Auburn.