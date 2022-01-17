Defensive back Tykee Smith took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he will be back at Georgia for the 2022 season. Smith appeared in just one game in 2021 due to injury, and will look to bounce back in his fourth college season.
“Last chance, gotta make the most of it,” Smith said in the Twitter post.
Smith will look to find a role in Georgia’s secondary next season, having spent the vast majority of his first year with the program as a bystander.
Smith played for West Virginia in his first two seasons, 2019 and 2020, appearing in 22 games for the Mountaineers. Smith made 114 tackles over the course of those two seasons, including 10.5 for a loss. He also added four interceptions and nine pass breakups.
After entering the transfer portal following his sophomore season, Smith announced he would be transferring to Georgia in April of 2021. Many believed that Smith would slot in immediately as a starter at the nickel or star position in Kirby Smart’s defense, but unfortunately Smith would be plagued by injuries in his first season as a Bulldog.
First, Smith suffered a foot injury prior to the season opener, undergoing surgery to repair it. He missed Georgia’s first six games before making his debut against Auburn, recording three tackles. Smith tore his ACL the following week during practice, and was ruled out for the season.
Smith’s experience as a player could prove invaluable next season for a Georgia defense that’s losing several key players. Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Derion Kendrick and several other major contributors are all heading for the NFL, so the few Bulldogs with starting experience will serve in leadership roles.
Fellow defensive back Christopher Smith announced his return a few days earlier, and the pair along with cornerback Kelee Ringo are the early favorites to start in the Georgia secondary next season. While the secondary fed off an experienced and dominant front seven in 2021, an inexperienced front seven may need similarly strong play from a battle-tested secondary in 2022.