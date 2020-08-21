During an Aug. 21 press conference, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning joked that his players had become more proficient with Zoom than the media. He said as COVID-19 suspended in-person workouts, the Georgia defense spent hours on the video conferencing platform working on mental preparation.
“One of our goals on defense is to play the game as many times as we can before [we] actually play a game,” Lanning said.
Lanning said it’s especially important this year that players are mentally agile because of the uncertainty still surrounding college football. Sophomore defensive back Tyrique Stevenson is one of multiple defenders seeing time across varied positions in practice.
Lewis Cine, another sophomore defensive back, also received praise from his defensive coordinator. Lanning said Cine’s practice and preparation near the end of last season helped put him in a position to make an impact for the Bulldogs.
“Lewis is a guy who comes up and studies,” Lanning said. “He does extra, and I think that has paid off for him and created opportunities for him moving forward.”
The movement to online preparation created an opportunity for Georgia to seek outside advice. Lanning said the coaching staff connected with football minds across the country, reaching out to NFL teams to discuss defensive schemes.
“It was a lot fun as a staff to be able to connect with someone who might be on the other side of the world, whether it be the [Los Angeles] Chargers, or a high school coach in Florida,” Lanning said.
Being connected through video chats and able to study through plays and film, Lanning found the team stayed on track developmentally this offseason. Georgia’s coaches are confident in their players’ mental readiness despite the absence of on-field practice.
Now, Georgia has put physical readiness at the forefront of its agenda. The defense has placed an emphasis on finishing plays and maximizing opportunities. Lanning highlighted the finishing ability of a pair of sophomores, linebacker Nolan Smith and lineman Travon Walker, and expressed his excitement at seeing them take on bigger roles.
“You can win 90% of the play, and if the last 10% of the play, the wide receiver catches the ball, you didn't do your job,” Lanning said. “If you don't get to the quarterback — [you] might have a great pass rush move — but you don't finish on the quarterback, it doesn't matter.”
Lanning said he’s not trying to replicate the defense’s successful look from 2019. Instead, he wants to start from scratch. Lanning joked that while his squad isn’t on par with the 1985 Chicago Bears, it’s embracing the challenge to improve and become detail oriented.
“Coach Smart talks about it all the time — having mental agility is kind of the new phrase in our program,” Lanning said. “Our guys have handled adjustment extremely well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.