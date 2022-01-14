Georgia defensive end Travon Walker announced on Friday via Twitter that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season.
Blessed🙏🏽 #AlwaysADawg‼️🖤 pic.twitter.com/74kdmTr5ER— Travon Walker (@44Ytw) January 14, 2022
Walker played a key role in Georgia’s historically strong defense, tallying 37 total tackles, seven and a half tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.
Walker played some of his best football in Georgia’s two playoff games, tallying two sacks and making countless high energy plays including a key tackle on a 24-yard completion to Alabama receiver Agiye Hall right before halftime.
The 6-foot-5, 275 pound defensive end came from the line of scrimmage all the way to Georgia’s 42-yard line in order to make the tackle. Hall had a blocker in front of him, so Walker’s tackle prevented Hall from scoring or setting up Alabama in decent field goal range.
Alabama ended up punting on that drive rather than kicking a field goal, keeping it a 6-9 deficit for Georgia.
Walker is one of five Georgia players who declared for the draft today, joining teammates Nakobe Dean, George Pickens, Lewis Cine, and Zamir White.
With Walker, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt heading to the pros, Georgia’s defensive line will look quite different next season. Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, and Tramel Walthour are likely candidates to fill the voids along with 2022 recruits Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykel Williams.