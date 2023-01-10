221231_SC_OhioSecond_013.jpg

The University of Georgia football team defeats Ohio State University 42-41 in the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

 Sidney Chansamone

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter declared for the NFL draft shortly after the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship game. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Carter is projected as a top-5 pick in the draft and Georgia’s top player off the board.

In 12 games played during the 2022 season, Carter posted 32 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He frequently garnered double teams from opposing offensive lines, opening up one-on-one matchups for other members of the Bulldog front seven.

Tags

Recommended for you