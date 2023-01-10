Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter declared for the NFL draft shortly after the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship game. He announced his decision on Twitter.
#88out pic.twitter.com/71Buao1Z7O— Jalen Carter (@breadmanjalen) January 10, 2023
Carter is projected as a top-5 pick in the draft and Georgia’s top player off the board.
In 12 games played during the 2022 season, Carter posted 32 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He frequently garnered double teams from opposing offensive lines, opening up one-on-one matchups for other members of the Bulldog front seven.