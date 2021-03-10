Four Georgia divers competed in the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships on March 7-9 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Senior Zach Allen qualified for the NCAA championships on Day 3 after finishing seventh overall in the men’s 1-meter springboard with a score of 673.55. He will be the first Georgia men’s diver to compete at nationals since 2017.
Allen finished ninth in prelims with a score of 320.05 before moving up two spots in the finals, where he posted a mark over 57 points on each of his final five dives to notch a score of 353.5. Allen opened the meet by placing 15th in the 3-meter springboard final with a score of 664.15
On the women’s side, freshman Meghan Wenzel finished 17th in the 1-meter final on Day 1 with an overall score of 513.90. She finished 14th in the prelims, where she was joined by juniors Ellie Crump and Tally Brown, who placed 24th and 27th respectively.
Wenzel didn’t reach the platform final after posting a score of 194.55 to take 19th place. She started strong on her first three dives, including a 44.55 mark on her opening effort.
Brown advanced to the 3-meter springboard final on Day 2, where she scored 534.9 to take 15th place. She placed 14th in prelims with a score of 278.75.
Also in the 3-meter prelims, Wenzel (253.4) finished in 23rd place and Crump (251.25) finished in 26th.
Georgia swimming and diving will conclude the season with the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The women’s competition will begin on March 17 and the men’s on March 24.