Georgia’s men’s and women’s diving teams dominated during the Georgia Diving Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium.
Senior Zach Allen and freshman Meghan Wenzel stole the show on Day 1 with first-place finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards, respectively. Allen finished the day with a score of 351.95 while Wenzel finished with a score of 285.2. Both Allen and Wenzel earned zone qualifying scores.
Juniors Ellie Crump and Tally Brown finished fourth and sixth in the 3-meter springboard, respectively. Crump ended the day with a score of 256.05, while Brown finished with a score of 230 in her debut performance. On the men’s side, junior Hudson Coldren scored 199.5 to place 10th in the 1-meter.
On Day 2, sophomore Raquel Mason continued Georgia’s strong performance with a third-place finish in the women’s platform final. Mason placed an overall score of 226.6 and finished with a score of 41.25 on her last dive which allowed her to clinch a spot in the upcoming Zone B championships.
Meanwhile, Wenzel and redshirt junior Ambria D’Alonzo finished in fourth and fifth place in the platform final, respectively. Wenzel ended the day with a score of 195.3, while D’Alonzo finished with a score of 181.85.
On the men's side, Allen finished the 3-meter platform with an overall score of 293, placing him in sixth place. Coldren finished with a score of 197.05, placing him in 10th place in the competition.
Crump continued the dominant trend for Georgia on the third and final day of competition with a comeback victory in the 1-meter springboard. Crump was in third place after her first two dives but finished strong on her last four dives with a score of 53.3 on her last dive. Crump finished in first with a season-best score of 278.95, securing her first victory of the season.
Wenzel also had a solid third day, finishing second in the 1-meter with an overall score of 271.1. Both Crump’s and Wenzel’s performances earned them zone cuts.
Brown finished behind Crump and Wenzel in fourth and narrowly missed the zone cuts. Brown finished with an overall score of 263.35. Meanwhile, D’Alonzo and Mason ended with scores of 220.35 and 211.9, placing sixth and ninth, respectively.
The Georgia swimming and dive team will host its season finale versus South Carolina on Jan. 16. It will take place at Gabrielsen Natatorium with the women competing at 10 a.m and the men at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.