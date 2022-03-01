The Georgia men’s basketball team’s losing streak hit double digits in a 75-68 loss to the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night in Athens. Georgia is now 6-24 on the season and 1-16 in conference play.
Tuesday night’s game was also senior night to honor the Bulldog seniors Jonathan Ned, Noah Baumann, Braelen Bridges and Aaron Cook. Cook finished his last home game in a Bulldog uniform as the leading scorer for the team with 17 points. The Gonzaga transfer also handed out four assists.
Despite Georgia being vast underdogs, the team came out fighting. Bridges got Georgia on the board first with a layup assisted by freshman Christian Wright. The Bulldogs and Volunteers would go on to exchange ties and lead changes all throughout the first half. The largest lead for Tennessee in the first half was six points.
A Braelen Bridges jumpshot tied the game at 35 with 47 seconds left to go in the first period, and no team would score in the remaining time. Tennessee found themselves tied 35-35 to the upset-minded Bulldogs at halftime.
“They fought their butts off,” head coach Tom Crean said of Georgia’s effort throughout the game. “They fought, they believed, they didn’t flinch, we played a great team. There are teams in the league that can win a national championship and Tennessee is certainly one of them.”
A recurring theme for the Bulldogs all season long, has been their slow starts coming out of halftime. This trend reared its head again as Georgia was outscored 35-14 in the first 11 minutes of the second half.
Georgia, in failing to limit long runs over the course of the season and combined with its inability to respond, has culminated in a disappointing season for the Bulldogs and their fans. Georgia has consistently ranked among the worst teams in the SEC in defensive rating all season.
Georgia hung around for the remainder of the second half, but the game seemed to be over when Josiah-Jordan James hit two free throws to put the Vols up eight with 32 seconds left in the contest. However, the Bulldogs kept fighting.
Aaron Cook responded with two free throws of his own to cut the lead to six and stole the ensuing inbounds pass. Cook then threw a behind-the-back pass to Jaxon Etter for an open three that could've made the final seconds of the game very interesting.
However, Etter’s shot didn’t fall, and Tennessee would close out the game en route to a seven-point win. Another area that has plagued the Bulldogs was not being able to hit the big shot or make key plays late in the game.
“I think we just missed a couple shots and they made it,” Crean said. “I think it’s basically that simple. We continued to move the ball, we continued to run our actions but they just made a few more plays.”
Georgia will now look to it’s final regular season game of the year against Missouri, who is ranked 13th in the conference, one spot above the Bulldogs. Tip-off is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Columbia, Mo.