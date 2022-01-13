Georgia men's basketball continued conference play today with an 88-72 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Georgia has now lost five straight games, including its first three games against SEC opposition.
The game was a tale of two halves, with Georgia leading 36-35 before halftime before being outscored 53-36 in the second half. Head coach Tom Crean attributed the lack of second half success to a change in the team’s mindset.
“We weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be, as in the first half,” Crean said. “We didn’t come out and stay with the same level of attack. We did rebound, but we let go of the rope shortly after the eight-minute timeout when it was still a highly winnable game. You’ve just got to bear down and not watch the score as much as get stops.”
Georgia moved to 5-11 with the loss as well as 0-3 in conference play. The new-look Bulldogs were expected to struggle early with an abundance of new players in the fold, but they are the only SEC team with a losing record overall.
Mississippi State was led by a career-high 28 points from Iverson Molinar and 12 points from Javian Davis. Georgia’s Kario Oquendo had a phenomenal performance to lead his team in scoring, matching Molinar’s 28 points, while Noah Baumann added 15 and Jabri Abdur-Rahim pitched in 13.
The game started fast, with lots of transition offense for both sides. Jaxon Etter started hot, scoring five of Georgia's first eight points. Cameron Matthews’ four points helped Mississippi State play to a 8-8 tie at the first media timeout.
Kario Oquendo and Noah Baumann continued the scoring for the Georgia Bulldogs, with back-to-back threes. Rocket Watts, the Michigan State transfer also got involved in the action with a deep three off the Mississippi State bench.
The teams cooled off for a few minutes near the midpoint of the first half, and the game became more of a defensive battle. Georgia led 19-17 with 10 minutes remaining in the half.
The teams continued to play strong defense and trade shots for the rest of the half. The game went to the break with Georgia up 36-35. Georgia’s scoring was led by Oquendo with 15 first half points and Baumann with seven. Mississippi State was led by Molinar’s 11 points. Six points apiece from Matthews and Davis helped the home team keep pace as well.
Coming out of half, Molinar opened the scoring for Mississippi State with an alley-oop layup, assisted by D.J. Jefferies. Oquendo continued his great night with two baskets early, to up his total to 19. Miss St. began to get hot with baskets from Shakeel Moore and Jefferies to take a 46-42 lead into the first media timeout.
This was Georgia's first game without Jailyn Ingram(10.7 PPG, 6 RPG) who tore his ACL earlier this week. His absence was felt particularly in the second half, as Georgia struggled to find consistent scoring opportunities.
Mississippi State continued to heat up with a three from Moore and two free throws from Davis to make the lead eight. The high scorers, Molinar and Oquendo, traded a basket and two free throws. Mississippi State continued to slowly build a lead, pushing the score to 55-48 with 12 minutes left in the game.
Mississippi State took control of the game from there and never looked back, with two baskets from Molinar and a three from Moore to push the lead to 13. Mississippi State never looked back, stifling the Georgia offense for the rest of the game to win by 15.
The Bulldogs will be back at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, January 15th, still hoping to get their first conference victory.