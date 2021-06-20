Coming off its 2021 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship, Georgia Equestrian has added alumni McKenzie Lantz Breuker to its coaching staff as western assistant coach.
Head coach Megan Boenig announced the addition of Lantz Breuker on Thursday. As a student-athlete Lantz Breuker was a two-time NCEA All-American and SEC Rider of the Year during her time with the Bulldogs. She finished with the most successful reigning rider career in Georgia history.
"I'm incredibly excited to be back in Athens where it all started," Lantz Breuker said. "The University of Georgia once provided me with so many wonderful opportunities to learn and grow as a student-athlete, and I cannot wait to be a part of that same journey for so many talented young athletes.”
In 2015, Lantz Breuker began her coaching career as a volunteer coach for the Bulldogs. She then went on to Fresno State and SMU where she was key in the development of both programs.
Lantz Breuker helped guide SMU to three United Equestrian Conference championships in her four seasons at the program. She was named NCEA Western Assistant Coach of the Year and led the Mustangs to its first-ever national championship finals appearance.
"McKenzie is someone I admired prior to her college career at Georgia and that grew through her leadership in and outside of the arena while competing here," Boenig said. "Watching her build and grow teams at Fresno and SMU demonstrated her coaching and recruiting skills. She made history at SMU this year, helping them to their first championship appearance and very nearly winning a NCEA national Championship against us.”