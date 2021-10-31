No. 2 Georgia bounced back after a loss to Texas A&M yesterday with a 11-9 win over No. 3 Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Georgia was able to get back to .500 on the season.
After the victory, head coach Meghan Boenig emphasized the importance of the victory.
“Just an incredible rebound, we completed the process on things we learned,” Boeing said. “Impressive rides all over the place, and proud of the mental strength and resilience of this team."
The meet opened with Flat and Horsemanship. In Flat, Jordan Toering scored an event-high 94 to win her matchup. Sophia Pilla and Hayley Mairano followed that up with an 82 and 77, respectively, to lock up two more points for Georgia. SMU used a 79 from Madigan Eppink to collect their lone point of Flat. Ceci Bresch locked up the final point for Georgia to take Flat 4-1.
In Horsemanship, SMU found some more success. Nya Kearns led the way for the Ponies with a 78, with good rides from Lily Anderson (77.5) and Payton Neiberger (76.5). Georgia was able to notch two points with strong rides from Sara Lewis and Jillian Stopperich.
Georgia entered the half leading 6-4.
After the break, Fences and Reining were up. Georgia got off to a good start in Fences, with Mairano riding an event high 87. Emma Reichow and Izzy Song were able to lock up their points to give Georgia three in Fences. SMU used great rides from Taylor Madden (73) and Alex Pielet (86) to earn the other two points.
In Reining, SMU opened with Jill Pfisthner locking up a point, beating Isabella Hehr 74.5-72.5. Taylor Zimmerman and Dani Latimer were able to win their matchups as well, giving SMU two more points. Georgia’s Courtney Blumer was able to narrowly beat Chalyce Head 72-71.5 to get Georgia a point.
With the meet 10-9 in Georgia’s favor, SMU’s Maria Richards was the last rider, with a chance to salvage a tie for the Ponies. Richards ended up with a 68, which was not enough to top Lindsay Guynn’s 71, giving Georgia the win 11-9.
Toering and Mairano took home Most Outstanding Player awards. Toering’s scores a personal best 94 and earns her first Flat MOP of her career. Mairano’s 87 helped her lock up her fourth MOP on Fences of her career.
Looking forward, Georgia returns home to face South Carolina. The Gamecocks are still searching for their first win on the season.