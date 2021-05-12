Georgia equestrian head coach Meghan Boenig, a four-time SEC Coach of the Year, has agreed to a new contract extension through 2025, per a release Tuesday from the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Boenig led the Bulldogs to their seventh national title this past season, the most of any school in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association.
“I’m grateful to UGA and [athletic director] Josh Brooks for continuing to invest in the sport of equestrian,” Boenig said. “We remain committed to represent ‘the G’ with pride by having both exemplary standards and work ethic.”
In 2001, Boenig became Georgia’s first head coach and has since promoted the representation of national equestrian. Her squads have earned a total of 95 NCEA All-American Team honors and 611 selections to the SEC Honor Roll. On April 14, senior Isabelle Heckler was named SEC Equestrian Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Boenig’s teams have also finished second in the nation eight times and maintain a home record of 83-11 in dual regular season competition.
“She has led our program through an incredibly difficult time with COVID-19 and they represented Georgia with the utmost respect, dignity and excellence,” Brooks said. “I’m proud to have Meghan lead our program for another four years.”
Boenig’s contract was set to expire at the end of the 2021 academic year. Her extension involves an increase in compensation and an addition to the staff investments.