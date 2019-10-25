The No. 2-ranked Georgia equestrian team’s comeback fell just short as the Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season against No. 4-ranked Texas A&M 10-8 on Oct. 25 at the UGA equestrian complex in Bishop, Georgia.
“A lot of great and impressive rides,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “I love the spirit that came back. That second half run was down to that last ride and so everybody was fighting. I love that passion and that will translate towards great things in the future.”
The Bulldogs fell behind early, losing in both fences and horsemanship by a score of 3-1 to end the first two events down 6-2.
Ali Tritschler earned the lone point for Georgia in fences with a score of 83. Rachel McMullen, Kate Kramer, Hayley Mairano and Maddy Darst were unable to win any points for the Bulldogs. Darst earned Georgia’s highest score in fences with a score of 86 but her opposition Grace Boston scored a meet-high 91 to give Texas A&M the point.
Senior Kate Kramer finished with a score of 81, tying her Texas A&M opponent to force a push to result in no points for either side.
In horsemanship, sophomore Sara Lewis won the sole point for Georgia with a score of 74.5, earning her first career Most Outstanding Performance award.
“I actually had not ridden the horse I drew today in a while,” Lewis said. “He was really good when he went into the ring. He was really quiet , staying soft, showing myself off to be able to show him off and he listened to me very well today.”
Gracie Himes, Maddie Fiorante, and Kaitlin Dierks fell to their Texas A&M opponents to give the Aggies a 3-1 win in horsemanship.
Lexi Lane earned a final score of 73.5 in horsemanship, drawing even with her Texas A&M opposition to force the second push point of the meet.
“There’s a couple points that were beat by half a point or one point so those would have made all the difference,” Boening said. “So, very close meet not only by looking at the scores but by looking at those pushes.”
In flat, Georgia again fell to the Aggies but by a score of 3-2 with Isabelle Heckler and Hayley Mairano earning points for the Bulldogs. Heckler posted a score of 80 while Mairano earned a team-high in flat of 87.
The Bulldogs only event win came in reigning, with four of the five riders earning a point to defeat Texas A&M 4-1 in the event but ultimately fell to the Aggies 10-8.
Georgia will return to the UGA Equestrian Complex to face No. 6-ranked Southern Methodist University on Oct. 26.
“We know there were good things today but also bad things,” Lewis said. “We have to fix the bad things, carry the good things over tomorrow and I think we’ll be good for tomorrow.”
