The No. 3 Georgia equestrian team fell to No. 6 Texas A&M in a close matchup in College Station, Texas, on Saturday. The meet was so close it was decided by raw scores.
After reviews, Georgia lost by a score of 1539.5-1519. The last time the Bulldogs had a meet determined by a raw score was Nov. 19, 2016, at Oklahoma State.
“Texas A&M is a great team and we knew it was going to be a hard battle,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “I think this is great preparation for the week coming up. It was the fire and heat we need. We will clean it up and go strong in our work next week.”
Senior Ali Tritschler scored an 84, earning Most Outstanding Performance honors in fences while handing Georgia its first point of the game.
Just after Tritschler, senior Kate Kramer earned a second point for the Bulldogs scoring an 80 for her ride. The Aggies came back with the next two points, tying the score at 2-2.
The score remained close after senior Maddy Darst secured another point for Georgia by defeating Caroline Dance 86-85. The Aggies scored the next three horsemanship points making the score 5-3. Junior Lexie Lane and senior Maddie Fiorante won the following two points for Georgia to tie the score at the half at five apiece.
After the half, Darst gave Georgia a point with a score of 82, before the Aggies tied it back up again. Texas A&M claimed the next point before Grace Bridges evened the score at 7-7 with one event remaining.
Georgia and Texas A&M both earned two points to finish the day in reining. Texas A&M held a 9-7 advantage, but Georgia’s Julia Spreng and Lindsay Guynn won their rides to tie the final score at nine points each, forcing the raw score decision.
