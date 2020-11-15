In the final meet of the fall season, No. 4 Georgia equestrian fell 11-8 to No. 3 South Carolina on Friday afternoon in Columbia, South Carolina.
Junior Sara Lewis earned her second Most Outstanding Performance honor of the season and third overall for her event-high score of 75.5
“I thought the girls rode really well,” said Georgia assistant coach Anna Becker. “They rose to the occasion. It was exciting to see them all come together, work and help one another. I am really proud of them, and they definitely stepped up.”
Georgia started the meet on top by winning 3-2 in the Flat event. The Gamecocks earned the first two points before Senior Hayley Mairano tallied the first point for Georgia, followed by redshirt senior Isabelle Heckler. To secure the lead, redshirt senior Ali Tritschler grabbed the final point of the event, edging her opponent 84-77.
South Carolina began regaining momentum in the Reigning event. Both teams traded points, with junior Courtney Blumer and senior Jordan Carpenter securing points for the Bulldogs. Emma Lane claimed the event for the Gamecocks, defeating sophomore Caitlin Lyons, 71-69.
At halftime, Georgia and South Carolina were tied 5-5.
The Gamecocks took a second-half lead in the Fences event. They earned the first three points before Mairano and sophomore Rachel McMullen tallied the final two for Georgia.
South Carolina extended its lead, 3-1, in Horsemanship. Lewis’ MOP-ride of 75.5 scored the lone point for Georgia.
“I thought overall the meet went well,” said Georgia assistant coach Sara Parr. “Our inexperience on the road shined through a little bit, and there definitely are things we need to work through. We are excited to start back competition in the spring.”
Georgia ends the fall season with a record of 1-2. A 2021 spring schedule will be released at a later date.
