The No. 2-ranked Georgia equestrian team defeated No. 7 Baylor 10-6 on Friday at Fresno State one day before competing against the host Bulldogs in Georgia’s first road meet of the 2019 season.
“I think this was a great road win for us,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “It's a little late in the season for it to be our first time on the road, but we adjusted quickly.”
Georgia began the day defeating the Bears in fences by a score of 3-1. Senior Maddy Darst’s score of 79 wasn’t enough compared to her opponent’s 80 to give Baylor the first point.
The Bulldogs took the next three points with freshman Rachel McMullen earning the highest score for the Bulldogs with 80. Ali Tritschler’s score of 68 and Hayle Mairano’s 76 were high enough to contribute points for Georgia.
The Bulldogs ended the first half of events tying Baylor in horsemanship 2-2. Sophomore Sara Lewis’ score of 71 and senior Maddie Fiorante’s 73 kept Georgia’s two-point lead while Lexie Lane lost her point after her re-ride attempt scored 72 and Kaitlin Dierks’ score of 68.5 gave the Bears two points to make the score 5-3 in favor of Georgia before starting the final two events.
Georgia added on to its lead in flat to start the last two events, outscoring Baylor 3-1 with points coming from Hayley Mairano, Grace Bridges, and Maddy Darst. Mairano and Bridges both edged out their opponents by two points with Bridges earning a score of 71 and Mairano with 78. Darst was the lone Georgia rider to earn Most Outstanding Performance honors with her score of 80 on flat.
The Bulldogs once again split points with Baylor in reigning 2-2 for the final event. The Bears took the first point before freshman Lindsay Guynn edged out her opponent 68.5 to Baylor’s 68. The Bulldogs ended the meet by earning the final point with a one-point victory from junior Jordan Carpenter who ended the meet with a score of 71 to finish the 10-6 victory for Georgia.
The Bulldogs will return to action against host Fresno State on Saturday to end their California road trip.
“We were near penalty-free,” Boenig said. “So, we need to be a little consistent with that tomorrow when we compete against Fresno State. Overall, it was a great meet today.”
