The No. 2 Georgia equestrian squad began its 2021-22 home schedule with a 16-3 victory over No. 7 Fresno State.
"We enjoyed a great day out here with our Bulldogs," head coach Meghan Boenig said. "What a fun day to go out and compete. I'm really proud of how very few points we allowed today. There is so much to be proud of in these rides”
The matchup began with Fences and Horsemanship. Georgia came out to a roaring start with scores of 88 and 89 from Rachel McMullen and Emma Reichow, respectively, both securing points for the Bulldogs in the first rotation.
In the second rotation, Georgia’s Izzy Song won her matchup against Fresno State’s Olivia Ferro with a score of 81. Fresno State’s Grace Mathias came out on top in her matchup against Jordan Toering, leaving Georgia with a 4-1 in Fences.
In Horsemanship, Kendall Gill and Sara Lewis led the way, both scoring a 76 and winning their matchups. Fresno State’s Kameron Thorn scored a 77.5, a high for Horsemanship on the day, for the win in her matchup against Georgia’s Leah Anderson. Georgia’s Taylor Burgess and Fresno State’s Alex Krebs’ matchup ended with a push, with both scoring a 72.5.
Georgia went into the break with a 7-2 lead in the matchup of the Bulldogs.
After the break, Flat and Reining were on the docket. Georgia came out strong in the Flat, getting points from Toering and Ceci Bresch. Fifth-year Hayley Mariano followed up with an impressive score of 81 to take home another point.
Georgia used strong performances from Sophia Pilla, who scored an event high 85, and Nora Andrews to lock up all five points in Flat and leaving the total score at 12-2.
In Reining, Sophie Lucas started off with a score of 69 to get a point for Georgia. Fresno State got on the board with a 70.5 from Lexee Padrick, good enough to narrowly beat Georgia Bella Hehr’s 69.5.
Lindsay Guynn got Georgia back on track with a 68 to win her matchup. Captain Courtney Blumer continued Georgia’s success with a 70. Caitlin Lyons finished off the day with another 70-point win for Georgia.
Reichow, Pilla and Lyons all earned their career first Most Outstanding Player honors for their performances in Fences, Flat and Reining, respectively.
Looking forward, Georgia will travel to College Station, Texas, to face off against No. 5 Texas A&M on Oct. 29.