The No. 2-ranked Georgia equestrian team won its second consecutive away meet by defeating No. 7 Fresno State 10-9 on Saturday.
“We knew today was going to be a close meet,” Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig said. “The way they rode with such grit knowing it was close at the end was great to see.”
The meet began with a 3-2 Georgia lead in fences, led by freshman Rachel McMullen, junior Hayley Mairano, and senior Kate Kramer, who each earned one point for Georgia. Kramer earned a score of 84 for her ride, marking the event-high score.
Next, Fresno State took the lead in horsemanship, 3-1. Sophomore Kaitlin Dierks earned Georgia’s scoring point, earning 75.5 points against her opponent. Sophomore Sara Lewis earned a matching score of 74.5 with her opponent, pushing the final point.
Georgia was down 5-4 following the first two events.
Following halftime, Georgia earned a score of 4-1 in flat, putting the Bulldogs in an overall lead, 8-6. Mairano and seniors Grace Bridges, Maddy Darst and Ali Tritschler each earned one point for Georgia, earning the 4-1 lead. Tritschler earned the event-high score of 79 points against her opponent.
In the final event of the meet, Fresno State took the lead in reining, 3-2. Junior Jordan Carpenter and senior Julia Spreng each earned one point for Georgia. However, Fresno State's lead in reining was not enough to beat Georgia’s overall lead. The Bulldogs narrowly earned the overall win with a score of 10-9.
“The team found ways to be creative in their rides to eliminate errors and get the points,” Boenig said. “I was really impressed with the way Jumping Seat stepped up today and earned bigger scores.”
Kramer, Tritschler and Dierks all earned Most Outstanding Performance honors for their event-high scores of 79 in flat, 84 in fences, and 75.5 in horsemanship, respectively.
Georgia is returning home to Athens from California with two wins after also defeating Baylor on Friday. The Bulldogs will return to the road to play undefeated Auburn on Nov. 15.
