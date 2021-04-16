No. 3 Georgia equestrian swept Flat to defeat No. 2 Oklahoma State 10-6 Friday evening and advance to the NCEA national championship on Saturday.
Before heading into Flat, the Bulldogs evened the score by taking three out of four rides in Reining. Georgia’s win over Oklahoma State marks the 13th time in 14 seasons that the Bulldogs have advanced to the final round of the national championship.
“It was a great day and a fight like we knew it would be,” said head coach Meghan Boenig. “Going into those last events knowing we were still battling, there was a confidence in the rides. ... It is always with pure joy that you come out of a day like today and be ready to fight for more tomorrow.”
Georgia started the competition by splitting Horsemanship with Oklahoma State two points apiece. Georgia dropped the first point before freshman Leah Anderson earned a 224 over Sydnee Gemar’s 219. Georgia’s Sara Lewis followed with a score of 226.5, the highest score of the event. But Oklahoma State won the final point to win Horsemanship.
The Fences team followed with a 3-1 loss. Senior Ali Tritschler won the only point for the Bulldogs.
The Reining squad responded by winning three points. Senior Jordan Carpenter defeated her opponent 214.5-211 and Caitlin Lyons followed suit with a 202.5-185.5 win.
The Bulldogs and Cowgirls were tied at six points each with only Flat left to compete. Haley Mairano opened with a 207 to win Georgia’s seventh point after her opponent scored a 197. Isabelle Heckler remained undefeated on the season after riding to a 231 and freshman Nora Andrews secured the win by outscoring her opponent 215-209.
“It’s such an exciting time to be a Bulldog, as always,” Heckler said. “There’s such great camaraderie on this team. We have so much excitement and so much hunger going into tomorrow.”
Georgia will compete for the national title against No.4 SMU on Saturday. The competition will begin with Flat at 11:30 a.m. followed by Horsemanship, Fences and Reining.