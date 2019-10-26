Georgia equestrian bounced back from its last home meet loss with a win against SMU on Saturday. The team defeated the Mustangs 10-8 at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia, where they also hosted a “pink out” for breast cancer awareness during the meet.
“It was thrilling to be able to bring [the win] out today,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “They wanted to come out and prove something, especially after [the loss] yesterday — that was really exciting to see.”
The Bulldogs started the meet strong with a 5-0 lead in fences, with all winning rides in the event and scoring above 84 points. Junior Hayley Mairano highlighted the round by earning a career best score of 91 against the Mustangs’ Tali DeJong, who earned a score of 83.
“The horse I drew today [for fences] was my horse from a long time ago,” Mairano said. “It was really special to get to ride her, especially for the breast cancer awareness meet. That horse has a really special place in my heart.”
In horsemanship, the Bulldogs earned one point over the Mustangs. Sophomore Sara Lewis earned a career best score of 76 over SMU’s Payton Neiberger, who scored a close 74. SMU earned the remaining 4 points.
Georgia maintained the lead over SMU 6-4 entering halftime.
Following halftime, Georgia conquered SMU 4-1 in equitation on the flat. Again, scoring rides were all above 84 points, with seniors Isabelle Heckler and Grace Bridges earning 85 points and 88 points, respectively. Mairano earned the team one point by scoring 84 points over SMU’s Haley Zimmerman, who scored 83 points. Senior Ali Tritschler earned 91 points over her opponent, adding to Georgia’s overall lead at 10-5.
In the final event of the meet, SMU claimed reining 3-0 over Georgia. Two riders earned matching scores with their opponents, with sophomore Lindsay Guynn and junior Jordan Carpenter scoring 71 and 72.5, respectively. These two points were pushed from the overall reining score. However, Georgia maintained its lead and won the meet 10-8.
In addition to its overall win, Georgia took home two of the four Most Outstanding Performance honors. Mairano and Tritschler both earned a high-scoring 91 for their rides in flat and fences, respectively, earning MOP honors.
“Now, we need to get [into] an away mentality,” Boenig said. “The big thing is [that] practice is a little different when you’re away. There are a lot more short rides, lots of switches, and very little prep … [We need to] learn to be risky and ready for something unfamiliar.”
The Bulldogs travel for consecutive away meets to compete against Fresno State on Nov. 8 and Baylor University on Nov. 9.
