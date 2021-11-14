The No. 5 Georgia equestrian team closed out its fall season with a 14-4 win against South Carolina. The Bulldogs now have a 3-2 record before starting their spring season in February,
“This is the absolute definition of teamwork,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “This has been a trying week, and a lot of changes have been taking place and it took everybody really helping each other out. And I just couldn't be more proud of them coming out showing in this big of a way.”
The match kicked off with Fences and Horsemanship. Georgia took the win 4-1 in Fences, with Hayley Mairano showing off a strong score of 85 to start the event. With points scored from Rachel McMullen, Jordan Toering and Emma Reichow in the anchor spot for Georgia. South Carolina’s Madeline Schaefer scored the Gamecock’s only point with an 85 over Georgia’s Isabella Song.
For Horsemanship, Sara Lewis and Kendall Gill received the highest scores of 76 for both riders. Alexa Thorpe scored a 73.5, winning her matchup against Georgia’s Jillian Stopperich and scoring a point for South Carolina. Georgia’s final Horsemanship rider, Taylor Burgess, came out in the second rotation scoring a 75.5 and securing Georgia’s 4-1 win.
Georgia went into the break of the final fall meet leading South Carolina 8-2.
After the break, Flat and Reigning were up next. Georgia took it away 3-1 in Flat after a tie between Mariano and Sophie Mitchell.
Sophomore Sophia Pilla had a high score of 86 during the event. Ceci Bresch and Toering also scored points for Georgia, both earning 85. Trinity Hammerschmidt from South Carolina scored a 75 over Georgia’s Nora Andrews, securing a point for South Carolina.
In Horsemanship, freshman Isabella Hehr secured a crucial point for Georgia with her score of 69.5, defeating her matchup’s score of 69. Georgia won 3-1, bringing home the overall win for Western.
Jax Bound and Caitlin Lyons both earned points for Georgia. South Carolina’s Emma Lane defeated her matchup against Sophie Lucas by .5 points, scoring South Carolina’s only point.
“We'll do some strength and conditioning to kind of work on some fine tuning,” Boeing said. “And then I really think what's going to be critical is when we come back in January, how to handle that and put our foot back on the gas.”
Georgia’s season will resume on Feb. 4, travelling to Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, Virginia, to start its spring meets.