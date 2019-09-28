The No. 3 ranked University of Georgia equestrian team’s Jumping Seat squad defeated Sweet Briar 8-2 at the UGA Equestrian Complex on Friday.
The Bulldogs were led by six riders who posted scores of 90 or above, including two career-bests from senior Ali Tritschler. Tritschler earned a score of 92 in Fences and 93 in Flat. Senior Grace Bridges posted the highest score in Flat for Georgia since 2005 with a 99, earning Most Outstanding Player at the event.
“The building off of our Red and Black Scrimmage as well as the standard that has been set by the senior class and the entire team proves this group has something they want to show and do,” Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig said. “They have worked so hard and it shows in every ride. Everyone is coming out here really big, really bold, and willing to risk things right from day one, which puts us in a great place for the year.”
In Fences, the Bulldogs dominated Sweet Briar by a score of 5-0. Georgia received scoring contributions from sophomores Jaden Olson and Annalise Reed with scores of 88 and 86, respectively. With scores of 84 from Senior Kate Kramer and 83 from freshman Rachel McMullen, the Bulldogs were able to secure the sweep over the Vixens in Fences.
In Flat, Georgia was able to hold off Sweet Briar to win 3-2. Senior Isabelle Heckler and freshman Ceci Bresch both rode to scores of 97 in their first-ever rides for the Bulldogs. Those performances combined with Bridges’ score of 99 earned Georgia a victory in Flat.
“What really is good about today’s rides is that it gives them a confidence boost and lets them know what they’re capable of,” Boenig said. “We’re looking for confidence and consistency in their rides. We will face our challenges coming up but this sets us up in a good spot and we have more to go.”
Georgia will continue their season with a meet against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 5, at 1 p.m. at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.
