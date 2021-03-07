The No. 4 Georgia equestrian team defeated No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station, Texas.
“It was a great way to close out the season- with a win on the road and against a very good team,” Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig said.
Junior Lindsay Guynn earned the Most Outstanding Performance honor after earning a score of 74.5 in her Reining ride. Guynn defeated Texas A&M’s Marissa Harrell by half a point.
Georgia began the competition with a 3-1 lead in Fences. After the Aggies took the first point, senior Ali Tritschler tied with her score of 88. Freshman Jordan Toering earned a score of 84, junior Annalise Reedand earned the second with the same score, and Senior Hayley Mairano ended the event with her score of 86.
Texas A&M was triumphant in Horsemanship, earning a 3-2 advantage. Junior Kendall Gill took the first point for Georgia with a score of 76. The Aggies came back for the next two points, but were stopped from claiming the fourth after junior Taylor Burgess topped her opponent, 76.5-69.5. The Aggies finished the event by claiming the final point.
Georgia held a 5-4 lead after the first two events and continued to score in Flat. Sophomore Ceci Bresch defeated her opponent with her score of 85. The scoring alternated after Bresch, with the Aggies taking the next point, senior Isabelle Heckler securing the third point with her score of 92, the Aggies taking the fourth, and Tritschler taking the final point with her score of 92.
Georgia secured its win after its success in Reining. Freshman Sophie Lucas and junior Courtney Blumer rode first, but their tied scores resulted in no points. Junior Lindsay Guynn earned the Bulldogs’ one point with her score of 74.5.
“Everyone really came out here to push it and knew what they wanted to show. I appreciate the focus and drive from this team as we build towards the postseason,” Boeing said.
Georgia will host the SEC Championship at the UGA Equestrian Complex March 26 and 27.