The Georgia equestrian team defeated Texas A&M during the first day of the SEC Championships at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia Friday afternoon.
The two teams ended with a 10-10 tie, however Georgia won due to its raw score of 4415. The victory marks the sixth time in seven seasons Georgia will compete in the SEC Championship.
After many delays and schedule changes due to rainy weather conditions, the Bulldogs began the competition in Flat. Senior Ali Tritschler gave Georgia its first point with her score of 231 and senior Isabelle Heckler earned the second point with her score of 228. The Aggies secured one extra point, which gave them a 3-2 advantage in the event.
Simultaneously, the Bulldogs geared up for their first Western event in a covered arena. Senior Jordan Carpenter, junior Lindsay Guynn and junior Courtney Blumer took the first three points for Georgia in Reining. Carpenter defeated her opponent 209.5-207.5, making her the highest scorer for the event. The rain held off after reining came to an end, allowing the final two events to continue as planned.
The Bulldogs and Aggies went back and forth in earning points during Fences. However, Georgia secured the win, 3-2, and tied the two teams 5-5. Senior Hayley Mairano secured the first point for Georgia after defeating her opponent 247.5-246.0. Tritschler earned the next point with her score of 255 and sophomore Ceci Bresch took the final point with her score of 215.
Georgia entered the Horsemanship event with a one-point lead. The Aggies took the first two points, however freshman Leah Anderson earned the third. Although the Aggies took a third point, junior Sara Lewis came in strong and took the final point for the Bulldogs, finalizing the 10-10 tie.
South Carolina fell to Auburn 13-6 and will face Texas A&M in a consolation round on Saturday, March 27 at 9 a.m. The No. 2 seed Georgia Bulldogs will compete for the SEC Championship title against the the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers on Saturday, March 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the UGA Equestrian Complex.