No. 6 Georgia equestrian kept its momentum from Friday’s 14-5 victory against Delaware State to dominate Tennessee-Martin with a 17-2 victory on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex.
Saturday’s meet was senior day for the Bulldogs, and the victory moves their overall record to 6-5 on the season. The 15 seniors were recognized prior to the start of their final home meet of the 2019-20 season.
“I didn’t want to get emotional today because I know our team is just getting started,” senior Julia Spreng said.
All of the Most Outstanding Performance honors were given to Georgia riders. Senior Kate Kramer was recognized for her Fences ride and Maddy Darst was awarded for her career-high score of 92 in Flats. In western, senior Annabeth Payne and sophomore Kaitlin Dierks earned the honor in Reigning and in Horsemanship.
Georgia began by obtaining the first 10 points of the day with sweeps in Horsemanship and Fences. In Horsemanship, the Bulldogs took all five points for the first time this season. Sophomores Dierks and Taylor Burgess claimed the first two points before Sara Lewis won in her competition by half a point.
All Bulldog riders rode to scores of 83 or above in Fences. Senior Ali Tritschler rode to a score of 87 and Kramer earned the highest score of the day with a 90 to top the Skyhawks’ Brooke Pfieffer’s score of 72. Freshman Rachel McMullen — who earned her first Most Outstanding Performance honor on Friday — recorded an 89 with Darst following with an 83. Junior Hayley Mairano completed the sweep after her score of 84.
Georgia led 4-1 in Flats following Darst’s best score of 92 on Leo highlighting the event. Before, seniors Tritschler and Grace Bridges topped their opponents by 10 points to add to the Bulldog lead. Mairano and Isabelle Heckler grabbed the last two points of the day to conclude Flats.
In the final Reigning event, the Bulldogs claimed the victory by one point. Sophomore Courtney Blumer, Payne, and Jordan Carpenter all contributed to Georgia’s 3-2 victory.
“We came out and were very dominant — closed some doors in many ways,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “What a wonderful way to recognize our seniors from start to finish. We really built on some great things from [Friday].”
Next up for the Bulldogs is a meet against Texas Christian on March 7 in Fort Worth, Texas.
