No. 3 Georgia equestrian fell to No. 1 Auburn 12-3 on Feb. 27 at the Auburn Equestrian Complex.
“There was a lot of fight today and we rode extremely well,” said Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig. “The score is not reflective of the strength we saw today and we absolutely left here wanting more.”
Auburn began the competition with a 4-0 lead in Fences. Junior Annalise Reed tied with Auburn's McKayla Langmeier, scoring an 80 as the first point for the day. Georgia scored above a 79 in Fences, however, Auburn earned the rest of the Fences points.
Georgia continued to score high in Flat, where the points were divided between them and Auburn. Senior Ali Tritschler scored an 84 and took the third point for the Bulldogs. Senior Isabelle Heckler earned her season-best score of 87 and took another point for Georgia. Freshman Nora Andrews was the final rider to earn the point, with her score of 84.
In Horsemanship, Auburn took the first four points. Junior Sara Lewis ended the event with a point for Georgia after beating her opponent 74-73.5.
Georgia earned four out of the five points in Reining. Junior Lindsay Guynn tied with her opponent for a score of 72. Freshman Sophie Lucas finished with a score of 71 to tie her opponent while sophomore Caitlin Lyons took the last point of the event with her score of 70.
“There are always things that we can continue to work on and we are excited to get back on the road and compete against Texas A&M next week,” Boeing said.
Georgia will end its regular season at Texas A&M on Saturday, March 6, before hosting the SEC championship on March 26-27.