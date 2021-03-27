The Georgia equestrian team lost its opportunity for the SEC championship title to Auburn 15-5 Saturday afternoon at the UGA Equestrian Complex.
Although the Bulldogs did not win the meet, individual riders performances were recognized.
Senior Hayley Mairano, who competed in Fences and junior Kaitlin Dierks who competed in Horsemanship, both earned Most Outstanding Performance honors. Additionally, junior Sara Lewis made the SEC All-Championship Team.
Auburn took the lead early in Fences, after taking four out of five points. Mairano gave Georgia its only point with her score of 258 against her opponents 248.
Georgia took two points in Horsemanship, however Auburn still took a three-point lead. Dierks’ high score of 219.5 earned her the MOP honor.
Auburn took all five points in Reining and three points in Flat. Georgia took two points in Flat with senior Isabelle Heckler and sophomore Ceci Bresch
"There was a lot of great fight, but also a lot of disappointment today.” said Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig. “We wanted to have those scores reflective in the efforts put forward. I'm really proud, I just talked to the team and they are holding each other accountable. We don't want this feeling, we don't want to be in this spot.”
Georgia will compete at the NCEA National Championship April 15-17 in Waco, Texas.