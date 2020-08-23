Georgia deputy athletic director Darrice Griffin and equestrian head coach Meghan Boenig were both named to the newly-created SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice on Thursday.
The council's goal is “to identify resources, outline strategies and assist with the implementation of efforts that, when taken together, will promote racial equity and social justice, while also fostering diversity, helping overcome racism and pursuing non-discrimination in intercollegiate athletics,” the press release said.
Griffin was hired in December 2017 after a two-year stint as an athletic administrator at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Boenig has been at Georgia for nearly 20 years, first joining in October 2001 as the first Georgia equestrian head coach. She has led her program to six national titles and has been named equestrian SEC coach of the year on four separate occasions.
The two join a league-wide group of coaches, administrators and SEC staff members. The new council will also work alongside existing SEC student-athlete programs that involve over 60 athletes across different sports. Georgia football player Kearis Jackson, women’s basketball player Mikayla Combs, women’s tennis player Meg Kowalski and men’s track and field athlete Nicholas Yanek are among student-athletes included.
After spending the past few weeks gathering perspectives around the conference, the council will focus on “increasing access and representation for underrepresented minorities, providing enhanced support for underrepresented minorities, improving education on racial and social issues for all stakeholders, deepening commitments to local communities and raising awareness of racial inequity and social injustice,” the press release said.
