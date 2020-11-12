Georgia equestrian head coach Meghan Boenig has tested positive for COVID-19, the University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Thursday. Boenig is already in self-isolation.
As a result of Boenig testing positive, she will miss Georgia’s final meet of this season against South Carolina. The Bulldogs enter Friday’s meet against the Gamecocks with a 1-1 record.
Assistant coaches Sara Parr and Anna Becker will split Georgia’s coaching duties. Parr will handle the Western events while Becker will do the same for both Jumping Seat events, according to UGAAA’s release.
Boenig is the third head coach that the UGAAA has announced to test positive for COVID-19 in the last eight days, joining soccer’s Billy Lesesne and men’s tennis’ Manny Diaz.
