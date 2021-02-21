The Georgia equestrian team finished its last home meet of the regular season by honoring the senior class of 2020-21 in the annual senior G-Day intrasquad meet. The day concluded with the Red Team defeating the Black Team 15-5.
There are 65 women on the team including 12 seniors and two redshirt seniors, Jumping Seat riders Isabelle Heckler and Ali Tritschler. Since 2015, the team has won two SEC championships and nine individual championships along with numerous other accolades.
One of four team captains, Heckler, who scored a 77 on Flat Saturday, has used her leadership role to motivate her teammates to lead with excellence from the weight room to their class Zoom calls.
Heckler is a triple major in finance, real estate and international business and Tritschler was just accepted into graduate school. Other members of the team are applying to medical school and law school along with working two jobs.
“We are always leading with sportsmanship, integrity and overall striving for excellence in everything we do,” Heckler said.
Freshman Jordan Toering scored an 85 in Fences along with marking the highest score on Flat Saturday. Toering said the seniors are inspirational in every aspect and push her to work harder every day.
Redshirt senior Ali Tritschler was the only rider from the class of 2020 to be given an extra year of eligibility due to an injury her freshman year. Tritschler said it was not an easy decision, but the team accepted her with open arms and made her feel a part of their class even though she is older.
Tritschler has made a large impact within this program, her most recent being named NCEA Rider of the Month for Flat.
“A teammate is only as good as the people behind them supporting them,” Tritschler said. “So, although I get those titles attached to my name, they are definitely not something I accomplished on my own.”
Head coach Meghan Boenig said the senior class defines what it means to be a part of Georgia equestrian and will be a model for years to come.
“SEC championships being here, there is a lot to be done,” Boenig said. “Our goals are to keep that foot on the gas and continue this progress that we've made.”
While this will be the last home meet of the regular season, Georgia will travel to top-ranked Auburn on Feb. 27 and Texas A&M on March 6. The Bulldogs will then host the SEC championship from March 26-27 at the UGA Equestrian Complex.