The No. 3 Georgia equestrian team won a Jumping Seat-only competition 7-3 against Sweet Briar College at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia, on Friday afternoon.
During Fences, Georgia jumped ahead to a 4-1 lead. Freshman Emma Reichow scored 83, senior Hayley Mairano scored 80, and freshman Jordan Toering scored 79. Senior Ali Tritschler earned Georgia’s final point after defeating her opponent 76-68.
Following Fences, Georgia added three points in Flat. The spotlight was on freshman Nora Andrews after she scored a 90 in Flat, the highest mark among her team this season.
Senior Isabelle Heckler earned 78 points against her opponents 73. Mairano ended the day with the final point with her score of 74.
“There are some places where we have some little things we need to take care of,” said Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig. “Perfect reminder before our senior day tomorrow and as we hit the road traveling.”
The Bulldogs’ “G-Day” meet will take place Saturday, Feb. 20 at the UGA Equestrian Complex starting at 1 p.m.