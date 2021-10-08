The No.2 Georgia equestrian squad started the year by dropping its opening matchup to conference opponent No.1 Auburn, 13-7. Georgia has now lost at Auburn two consecutive years in the season opener.
"Talk about starting off with a big bang, I'm really proud of a lot of scores,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “A lot of places, we were so close and it could have gone in another direction. In the little places we've got to close those gaps.
Fences and Horsemanship started the meet. Gracie Himes clinched the first point of the meet for the Bulldogs by defeating Auburn's Jacqueline Frimodt, 77-68 in Horsemanship. Emma Reichow was next in Fences, defeating Sophee Steckbeck 89-84, to earn the Bulldogs’ second point.
Back in Horsemanship, Kendall Gill secured Georgia's third point, beating Olivia Tordoff, 76.5-72. Leah Anderson finished by claiming the fourth point over Auburn's Maddie Spak, 77.5-76. Auburn’s Taylor Searles scored a 79 to secure an Auburn point in Horsemanship. Georgia ended the first two events trailing 6-4.
Auburn took over in the second half of the competition, winning seven of the 10 matchups in Reining and Flat. Auburn’s Ava Stearns and Anna Marie Mayes led the way, winning their matchups in Flat. Terri-June Granger earned Auburn a big point in Reigning.
Courtney Blumer led off for Georgia in the Reining event. She defeated Boo Kammerer, 68-66.5. Sophomore Caitlin Lyons took the next point over Olivia Marino, 67-66.5. The Bulldogs' final point came from Jordan Toering in Flat. She rode to a 77 over Sophee Steckbeck's 75.5 score for Auburn.
Looking forward, Georgia will host Fresno State on Oct. 22nd, where the Bulldogs will look to earn their first win of the season.
“I'm proud of our riders for being risky, and that's the way we need to ride towards a national championship and a number one team," Boenig said.