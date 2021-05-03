Jordan Carpenter has dismounted her saddle for the last time as a rider for the Georgia equestrian team.
But Carpenter’s final season at Georgia is now marked by a national championship ring, after Georgia defeated SMU 9-7 on April 17 in the NCEA national championship.
“I am glad I get to go out on such a high note,” Carpenter said. “It feels awesome being a national champion. Everyone was really excited and everyone was really emotional.”
Carpenter is now part of the winningest program in NCEA history with seven national titles. She was one of four competitors from Georgia to compete in reining.
Before stepping into the arena, Georgia’s coaches reminded each rider to focus on their individual performance and what they are able to control. However, Carpenter’s last ride as a Bulldog was the type of ride that was out of her control.
“The last ride that I had, the horse kicked out, so that was a bummer,” Carpenter said. “But I think it is times like that that it is good it's a team sport.”
Although her final ride did not go as smoothly as she hoped, Carpenter did not let it ruin her excitement for the national title. She is grateful to share the win and her final season with her teammates, with who she is extremely close.
“The reining squad was always really nice to each other and we’re friends but also know when it’s time to get stuff done,” Carpenter said. “I think that’s what helps us be really competitive.”
Overall, Carpenter’s strong work ethic and determination this season paid off as she earned a spot on the All-Championship team for reining at nationals.
For Carpenter, this marks the end of her collegiate equestrian career. Horseback riding became her passion at 7 years old as she followed in her mother’s footsteps.
“I started out riding a little English pony and then I’ve had several horses since then,” Carpenter said. “I think all of them have kind of shaped me into the rider that I am today.”
Carpenter is from Monroe, Georgia, a town close to her reining coach, Sara Parr, who is from Social Circle. Carpenter and Parr were both members of the Walton County 4-H, with Parr serving as the president.
“[Carpenter] is a strong competitor — she always has been,” Parr said. “We have always just laughed that she is unbothered about everything, [but] in the best way.”
Carpenter and Parr have grown closer since their days in 4-H. To Carpenter’s excitement, Parr became her reining coach at Georgia during Carpenter’s sophomore year.
“I have known her quite a while now and have gotten to watch her ride through that,” Parr said. “And now she is in Georgia and I am coaching her, so kind of a life full circle going on.”
Similar to many recent college graduates, Carpenter is not sure what her future holds. She is currently searching for jobs related to her major, sociology, and her minor, criminal justice.
Although Carpenter is looking toward the next step of her life with uncertainty, she is certain about her plans to continue riding.
“I am not sure exactly where I am going to work yet, but I have a few things I am trying to do,” Carpenter said. “And then wherever my job takes me I will definitely continue to show because I just love riding horses.”