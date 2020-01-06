As a new year begins, Kate Kramer, Alyssa Luckhardt and Isabelle Heckler are only thinking ahead. With six meets of the 2019-20 regular season left for three equestrian seniors, they are hopeful for what the team’s future — as well as their own — has in store.
Kramer, from Menlo Park, California, is on the starting lineup for the Bulldogs for the first time in her collegiate career. A native of Saline, Michigan, Luckhardt did not start her undergraduate career at Georgia. Luckhardt transferred to the Georgia equestrian program from New Mexico State after their equestrian program was cancelled due to funding reasons. And Heckler, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, is currently the captain of the equestrian team.
Three of Georgia equestrian’s 16 seniors, Kramer, Luckhardt and Heckler felt bittersweet toward their approaching graduation as they discussed their leadership roles and future plans.
The final season
When asked about what the rest of the season has in store for them, all three riders mentioned making the SEC championships and National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) national championships.
“For the season, one of our goals is to beat Auburn at home and do really well at away [Texas A&M and South Carolina] meets. … We want to win SECs and nationals,” Luckhardt said.
Following what the season may hold, however, the riders had different outlooks on their post-undergraduate lives. Heckler and Luckhardt, both having ridden horses for a majority of their lives, agreed that though their careers will come first, horses are a guaranteed part of their futures. Kramer, on the other hand, is ready to see what else her future will hold.
“I’m not going to [ride horses] once I graduate probably, but I hope I can end the season on a good note so it feels like a nice closing of [one] book, moving onto the next one,” Kramer said.
Equestrian head coach Meghan Boenig is confident in the seniors’ leadership, work ethic and pursuit of success.
“One thing the seniors do is they set the tone and pace,” Boenig said. “They’re the most unified, on-mission and [understand] what we’ve got to get done.”
Beyond the stables
While the seniors may be physically leaving, their legacy is rooted deep in the program, as it goes far beyond their current teammates. The sisterhood of the equestrian team traditionally welcomes assistant coach Anna Becker’s new recruits with open arms and helping hands.
One significant effort the team makes for new recruits is through a big-little program, meaning older riders are paired with younger riders to form friendships, provide a shoulder to lean on in the intense world of collegiate athletics and allow the riders to learn from one another. In addition to the big-little program, the riders make efforts to help the new recruits feel at home, both in Athens and on the team.
“Every year when we have official visits, we make an effort to bring them to a football game, have trivia nights, take them out to dinner. ... It’s a great way to meet future teammates, even for those girls that are graduating,” Heckler said. “It’s especially important to help acclimate the freshmen to a completely new lifestyle and college in general. A great resource we have with 65 girls is each other.”
Boenig believes that the team’s positive impact on the recruiting class is both an essential part of the program and an essential tradition.
“That growth and culture is passed down through every single year,” Boenig said.
The team’s everlasting passion to support one another and achieve collective goals has allowed Georgia to maintain the a top three NCEA preseason rank for six consecutive years.
“We have a lot of great riders on this team and a lot of great women who give their all every single day,” Heckler said. “That’s our main team goal, as well as growing together and investing in each other throughout the process. Not only are we working to go far in terms of achieving our goals, but also [working to] grow closer in order to achieve that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.