The No. 2 Georgia equestrian team traveled to Bryan-College Stadium to face the No. 5 Texas A&M in the ring this Friday. The Aggies defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 13-6.
Heading into the meet the team had one loss to Auburn and a win against Fresno State from their home opener.
The meet began with Flat and Reining, with Georgia coming out strong in Flat. Georgia was able to lock up three of the five points in Flat, behind an event high 87 from Sophia Pilla. Jordan Toering and Nora Andrews were able to win their matchups to give Georgia its points in this event.
In Reining, Georgia struggled to get a groove. Texas A&M’s Taylor Masson and Lisa Bricker led the way with 71 and 72, respectively, to lock up two of the four points the Aggies earned. The remaining matchup between Courtney Blumer and Malena Lopez pushed, with both scoring a 66.5. Georgia entered the half trailing 6-3.
After the break, Fences and Horsemanship was up. In Fences, Texas A&M used an event high 87 from Haley Redifer and an 84 from Devon Thomas to win the event 3-2. Georgia’s Jordan Toering (85) and Hayley Mairano (78) were able to win their matchups.
In Horsemanship, Texas A&M kept their momentum going, winning the event 4-1. Ella Petak and MacKenzie Chapman led the way for the Aggies, beating Taylor Burgess and Leah Anderson. The lone Georgia point was locked up by Sara Lewis, edging Hayley Riddle 74.5-74 in her matchup.
Pilla locked up her second Most Outstanding Player of the season with her event best 87 in Flat. This is Pilla’s second straight MOP.
After the loss, Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig emphasized the importance of tomorrow’s competition.
“We have to close those gaps and come out ready to compete tomorrow,” Boeing said. “We have an opportunity to get better tomorrow, which we are grateful to have.”
Georgia will move forward to their matchup against SMU in Dallas tomorrow.