UGA equestrian head coach Meghan Boenig grins at her riders as their win is solidified after the final rider finishes. No. 8 UGA hosted No. 2 Texas A&M on Feb. 9th, 2019 at the University of Georgia Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia; after a neck and neck battle between the two teams for most of the meet, the Bulldogs gained the lead and won with a final score of 12-8. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean)

The University of Georgia equestrian program has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

Six of Georgia’s opponents advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) National Championship, and the Bulldogs will battle for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship Title on their home footing.

"We have a great, competitive schedule this season,” Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig said. "From challenges of our SEC rivals to traveling to California, we will be well prepared in both the variety of competition and quality of competitors.  It is also our special privilege to host the SEC Championship this year. There are many opportunities to watch the Bulldogs in action this season and we can’t wait to have Dawg Nation’s support.”

Bulldog fans will get their first glimpse at the 2019-2020 squad at the annual Red and Black Scrimmage held on Friday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop.

The season officially starts for the Hunter Seat squad on Friday, Sept. 27 against Sweet Briar, before the entire team is in action on Saturday, Oct. 5 against South Carolina.

