The No. 5 Georgia equestrian team beat No. 4 South Carolina 10-6 on Saturday afternoon at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.
Freshman Horsemanship rider Leah Anderson secured the win for the Bulldogs with a score of 75.5 in her debut ride, earning Most Outstanding Performance honors. Georgia’s now 2-2 on the season competing against Southeastern Conference opponents.
“I’m really proud of the team,” said head coach Meghan Boenig. “I loved how they just really went to work, had some incredible rides and huge scores. I’m very confident on how things went today. It feels good to have some retribution from last fall.”
After dropping the first point to South Carolina, freshman Jordan Toering pushed the next point with a score of 83. Georgia claimed the next three points of the event with a lead of 3-1 in Fences.
In Reining, junior Lindsay Guynn won the first point with a 71.5 over South Carolina. Courtney Blumer followed suit, winning by earning a score of 70.5, and after being granted a re-ride, senior Jordan Carpenter scored a 70 in the anchor position giving Georgia a total of three points.
Georgia added one point in Flat. South Carolina took the first point of the event before Toering gained the next point with a 68. Senior Isabella Heckler rode to a tie against her opponent before South Carolina took the final point of the event.
As the rain began, Horsemanship started. Junior Taylor Burgess led off by edging her opponent 76-75, and Anderson secured the win for the Bulldogs with a score of 75.5. To end off the day Kendall Gill earned the final point edging her opponent by one-point margin.
The Bulldogs’ next meet will be Feb. 19 where the Jumping Seat squad will host Sweet Briar College at the UGA Equestrian Complex starting at 11 a.m.