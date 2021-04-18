Georgia equestrian won its seventh national championship after defeating No. 4 SMU 9-7 in Waco, Texas, at the Extraco Event Center. This makes Georgia the winningest team in NCEA history with seven national titles.
Courtney Blumer earned the final point for the Bulldogs in Reining to give them their seventh national championship title. Blumer secured the title win over SMU by earning a score of 214.5 against Jill Pfisthner, who earned a 211.5.
“Every day is a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog, but today, it just solidifies all of the work we put in,” said senior Ali Tritschler. “It’s so rewarding not only for the girls here, but for the girls at home, the girls in the past and the ones who will come after.”
Freshman Nora Andrews started the day for the Bulldogs with a score of 230 in Flat. Hayley Mairano gave Georgia its first point after scoring a 244 against junior Madigan Eppink’s 214.
Redshirt senior Isabelle Heckler defeated her opponent 248-233 to continue her undefeated season. Heckler's ride brought the Bulldogs to a 2-1 lead in Flat. Tritschler secured the final point in Flat for the Bulldogs giving them their 3-1 advantage.
Freshman Leah Anderson rode to a 221 in her first national championship competition, topping Nya Kearns’ 218.5 and giving Georgia its only point in Horsemanship. SMU took the other three points.
Seniors Tritschler and Mairano ended their career for the Bulldogs by earning two points in Fences. Tritschler jumped to a score of 262 and Mairano earned a score of 259. Freshman Jordan Toering also earned one point after defeating her opponent 258-234.
Going into the final event of the day, Georgia had a two-point advantage against SMU, 7-5. Georgia needed two points to secure the national championship title heading into Reining.
Junior Lindsay Guynn competed first in Reining for the Bulldogs and defeated her opponent 218-217.5. Blumer took the final point for Georgia in the last ride to win the national championship.
“History has told me it’s never been done until it's done,” said head coach Meghan Boenig. “So, I’m not surprised it came down to the final ride.”