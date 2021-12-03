To be the best, a team has to beat the best. When Georgia travels to Atlanta to face off with Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship game, the Bulldogs will have to dethrone the reigning conference and national champion Crimson Tide.
Beating Alabama is no small task; Georgia has lost its last six games against the Crimson Tide with three of those matchups carrying championship stakes. The Bulldogs know what they’re up against when they take on the Crimson Tide.
“We have too much respect for who Alabama is this year,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “We’re going to keep approaching this game like we have been every other game, and that’s with the utmost respect for the opponent and to be able to execute our jobs to the best of our ability.”
Last season, these two teams faced off in the regular season where Georgia, led by Bennett, went into the half with a 24-20 lead. The Bulldogs’ inability to score in the second half ultimately led to their downfall as they lost 41-24.
Georgia returns many of the players from that 2020 team, and has brought in dynamic weapons on offense like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Meanwhile, Alabama lost Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris who all played a significant role in the win over Georgia last season.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been on the losing end of the matchup three times, but said every year is independent of the previous year.
“What happened in those games will have no relevance to this game,” Smart said. “The focus will be on what we can do, what we can control, how we play and how we execute. I think that’s the most important thing.”
The top-ranked Georgia defense will have its hands full trying to control Heisman hopeful Bryce Young and the Alabama offense. The Crimson Tide ranks fifth in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 42.7 points per game.
Young is first in the conference with 52 passing touchdowns, second in the SEC with 3,901 passing yards and has thrown four interceptions.
He is joined by one of the best wide receiver units in the country with Jameson Williams and John Metchie III. Both wide receivers are in the top five in receiving yards for the SEC in the regular season. Williams leads the conference with 1,261 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns while Metchie III has 1,045 yards.
“They have an explosive offense,” Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis said. “You just have to be ready to game plan and scheme because they have great athletes around the board, QB to throw, and the offensive line can protect.”
All season, the Bulldogs have exceeded expectations on the defensive side of the ball, only allowing an average of 6.92 points per game. The Georgia defense ranks top five in the nation in rushing defense, passing yards allowed and team sacks and has entered the conversation as one of the best regular season defenses in college football history.
Davis, Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt headline a stout defensive line that has terrorized opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks all season.
The Bulldogs’ front seven is rounded out by the likes of Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Nolan Smith who have been pivotal in making offenses one-dimensional, which has helped the young Georgia secondary succeed against good quarterback play.
While Alabama is statistically the best offense they have faced this season, starting linebacker Dean isn’t shying away from the challenge — in fact, he’s welcoming it.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to play such an explosive offense,” Dean said. “The opportunity to have this type of matchup, to play this type of competition — they’re really talented. They’ve got a really good offense, and they’re coached well also. So it’s a great opportunity for us to play a game like this.”