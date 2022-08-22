Coming off of a dominating 4-0 victory against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Georgia soccer suffered its first loss of the season Sunday as it fell to the No. 1-ranked Florida State Seminoles 3-1.
The top-ranked team put Georgia in some early trouble as senior midfielder Onyi Echegini scored in the sixth minute from the top of the box.
Forward/midfielder Jenna Nighswonger scored in the 26th minute on an assist from forward Beata Olsson, who dribbled through multiple defenders extending Florida State's lead to 2-0.
In the 28th minute, graduate forward Dani Murguia returned the favor for Georgia as she scored from inside the box off an assist from junior Madison Haugen, cutting the deficit to one.
The top-ranked team in the nation did not go down easy, as they answered right away in the 34th minute with sophomore Emma Bissell scoring off of a corner kick with a header to extend Florida States' lead 3-1.
With an action-packed first half consisting of four goals, the second half was quite the opposite with no goals being scored.
"This was great for us," Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said following the match. "I thought we gave great energy. I thought we gave good effort, especially in the first half. I thought our game plan gave us a few chances. In the second half, we got a little tired, and they made some adjustments. When you're playing a team that understands how to win in the biggest games, you have to take care of your chances. You have to take care of those one moments here in and there, and we let a few of those go and they punished us - which they are supposed to. Today, it was a really good growth game for us. We learned a lot in this game."
In the 3-1 loss, the Seminoles outshot the Bulldogs 13-9, including a 9-4 margin of shots on goal, and controlled the game with 65% of possession.
Georgia will hit the road for the first time this season, as they will travel up to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Thursday, Aug. 25 to take on Wake Forest at 5 p.m.