Georgia lost to No. 1 Auburn 74-72 in a hard fought battle on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs dropped to 6-17 with the loss while the Tigers improved to 22-1.
The Bulldogs’ sophomore guard Kario Oquendo was the lead scorer in the game, posting 25 points on 9-18 shooting. Georgia battled back from a 42-30 halftime deficit, taking a 58-56 lead with 8:20 remaining in the game.
Junior Jaxon Etter also had a strong performance, posting 13 points on 5-6 shooting, including three clutch baskets in the last 5:32 of the game.
“We lit a spark of belief in each other,” Etter said after the game. “That’s how every game should be and that’s how every game should be from here on out. We see what we can do against the number one team in the country, we just have to keep going.”
The Bulldogs battled hard in a back-and-forth final 8 minutes, but Auburn pulled it out with a late go-ahead layup from guard Wendell Green Jr with 3.3 seconds remaining. A last-second 3-point heave from Georgia point guard Aaron Cook was no good and the Tigers survived a major scare to hold on.
While the Bulldogs have been one of the better shooting teams in the SEC, they struggled to get anything going through most of the first half. With a little under ten minutes left to play in the first, the Bulldogs shot 13% from the floor and 25% from three.
On the other hand, Auburn started to play great offensively and defensively. The Tigers were shooting 50% from the field and had seven blocks before halftime.
“All we’re doing is missing layups. We’re missing layups and close shots,” Crean said. “I think I lost count at seven or eight. – They had us down and we kept coming so when you go in at half only down 12 that’s a lifetime.”
Oquendo continued to be a bright spot in the offense. He had the highest shooting percentage on the team and was the only Bulldog to have double-digit points before halftime. Former Bulldog and now Auburn Tiger K.D. Johnson was too much for Georgia to handle. Johnson, who averaged 13 points a game this season, already had 12 points at the break. Crean’s unit went to the locker room down 42-30 and had a lot of work to do if they wanted to mount a comeback.
Georgia opened up the second half with back-to-back baskets in the lane from Oquendo and Bridges. The Bulldog's offense came out of the locker room on fire. They went on an 11-0 run after a three from junior guard Jaxon Etter forced Auburn to take a timeout. Bulldog fans were electric in Stegeman Coliseum, and Crean’s unit was feeding off the energy.
The score remained within three points for the next few minutes, and neither team could get a stop. Graduate transfer Noah Baumann knocked down a corner three that tied the game, and hundreds of fans in the stadium started chanting “UGA!” The Bulldogs soon got their first lead of the game after Jabri Abdur-Rahim made both his shots from the foul line.
“I just feel like when we come out and we see a packed stadium and everyone is there it’s like different energy in the building. That’s definitely a mental boost,” Oquendo said.
While the Bulldogs came up short in the end, showing that they can play a close game with the best team in the country is a step in the right direction after an embarrassing 99-73 loss earlier in the week to Arkansas.
Georgia will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 9, on the road against Florida at 6:30 p.m.