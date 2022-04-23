Georgia softball had its first game one loss out of five SEC series openers, 8-1, against No. 21 LSU on Friday in Jack Turner Stadium.
“We had our defense to make plays to get us off the field, and we didn't make them,” said head coach Tony Baldwin after the game. “I don't think anything was a lack of effort or going for it. We just came up short on those sorts of moments tonight, and when you're playing those sorts of teams, if you win those moments, you get on top of the game, and if you don't, you get behind that game. That's what happened tonight.”
Georgia fell 36-10 on the season, 9-7 in conference play, and 26-41 in the series against LSU.
The Bulldogs had four hits from juniors Sydney Kuma and Sara Mosley, sophomore Jayda Kearney, and freshman Lyndi Rae Davis.
Georgia’s one run came from Kearney who hit a solo home run, her 11th of the season, to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Both teams had nothing to put on the scoreboard for the first two innings until LSU drove in two runs in the top of the third after Shelbi Sunseri singled up the middle to put the score up 2-0 against the Bulldogs.
LSU added three more runs to their advantage in the top of the fifth as McKenzie Redouley cleared the bases loaded with Tigers with a double to left field.
The Tigers' lead was extended to 7-0 after a pair of solo home runs in the top of the sixth inning. A bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh sealed the win for LSU and brought the final score to 8-1.
Sophomore Britton Rogers worked the last two innings after taking sophomore Madison Kerpics place in the mound in the sixth inning. Kerpics suffered the loss, allowing the Tigers to drive in five runs.
Game two of the series begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the final game of the series on Sunday at 12 p.m. in Jack Turner Stadium.
“There’s not a magic technique or approach,” said Baldwin about the game plan for game two of the series tomorrow. “We’ve got to win a few more of those moments. Make the plays, make the pitches, and win a few more at-bats.”