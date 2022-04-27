Georgia softball was defeated 9-5 by No. 21 LSU in the series finale on Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium.
“We got off to a fast start and then after that we didn’t win enough of the chances to take control of the game,” said head coach Tony Baldwin after the game. “We didn’t have good enough at-bats with runners in scoring position.”
Georgia suffered their second SEC series loss and fell 37-11 on the season and 10-8 in conference play.
Former softball head coach Lu Harris-Champer was honored before the game and threw a ceremonial first pitch in front of 1,533 fans.
Georgia had nine hits with two hits each from junior Sara Mosley, senior Lacey Fincher and sophomore Aniyah Black.
The Bulldogs had an early lead in the bottom of the second inning with two-run home runs from sophomore Ellie Armistead and Black. Junior Sydney Kuma scored directly after off of a single from Mosley to put the team up 5-0.
The home runs from Armistead and Black pushed Georgia to 87 home runs on the season, the fifth-most all-time in program history.
The Tigers answered back in the top of the third with a grand slam from Georgia Clark to cut the lead to a one run game, 5-4.
Both teams couldn’t add anything to the scoreboard for the next three innings until LSU tied the game in the seventh with an RBI single from Danieca Coffey.
In the bottom of the seventh, Georgia was retired in order and the game went to extra innings. LSU added four more runs to their lead in the eighth, bringing the final score to 9-5.
Sophomore Madison Kerpics pitched a career-high 7.2 innings and suffered the loss, allowing nine runs.
Georgia tied the series on Saturday with a 16-9 victory after falling to the Tigers on Friday, 8-1. The team had a strong first inning that included 12 runs from five different bulldogs.
“I thought the difference in the game was LSU’s small ball,” said Baldwin. “I thought their ability to play the bunt game and slap game created some challenges for our defense. I thought it was a great weekend - I am really proud of the way we competed, and we will get back to work this week.”
Georgia will play in its last midweek matchup against Furman on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Jack Turner Stadium.