Georgia lost 72-63 against Florida on Wednesday night, falling to 6-18 on the season and 1-10 in conference play. The Bulldogs have lost 12 of their last 13 games and are now on a four game losing streak since defeating Alabama in late January.
"Again it’s the second game in the row where we’re not scoring and the other team is… they have a cushion but weren’t able to take momentum away from us,” head coach Tom Crean said. “Our guys came back out in the second half and go right back at it. It’s a tough way to lose. They are a good team. Our kids are putting so much into this, it’s just a tough way to lose on the road.”
The Bulldogs could not find a way to slow down Myreon Jones and Florida’s high-powered offense from behind the arc. Jones finished 7-11 from three, and nearly half of the Gators made field goals came from three-point land.
Sophomore guard Kario Oquendo continued to shine in SEC play. Despite only having seven points in the first half, he finished the night with 22 points and eight rebounds.
Florida won the opening tip and quickly opened the game with two aggressive dunks in the lane. The Gators also pressured the Bulldogs early, beginning the game in a full-court press which gave Crean’s unit some trouble. Georgia had four turnovers within the first four minutes.
One of the Bulldogs’ key offensive players, Braelen Bridges got into foul trouble early, which led to a 24-12 run from Florida. The Gators were getting open looks all around the three-point line, and they were taking advantage of it. They shot slightly over 40% from behind the arc and 60% from the floor in the first half.
With a little over two minutes left to play, Georgia pulled Florida’s lead within ten, and both teams began exchanging baskets back and forth. Freshman guard Christian Wright knocked down a layup with under five seconds to play in the half to pull the Gators lead to single digits, and the Bulldogs went to the locker room down 38-30.
Florida opened the half with a three from the wing and immediately got back into their press, but Georgia was prepared for it and limited their turnovers in the second half. Gators’ center Colin Castleton had to leave the game with a shoulder injury for a brief period of time, which helped the Bulldogs score in the paint.
Despite Crean’s unit slowly closing in on Florida’s lead, both Bridges and Cook picked up four fouls with over 12 Minutes remaining, so they left the game. With both key pieces not playing, the Bulldogs struggled to get anything going, but they started to find their groove toward the end.
A 10-0 scoring run from the Bulldogs closed the Gators' lead to only three, but they could not manage a good offensive possession down the stretch. Georgia was forced to foul, and Florida sealed the game at the foul line.
Georgia will return to action at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 12, against South Carolina at 2 p.m.