Missouri beat the GymDogs 197.225-196.600 in the SEC regular season finale Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum. Though Georgia didn’t come out on top, the team had a lot to celebrate, including earning their best home score of the season.
Junior Soraya Hawthorne had a stand out night, drawing in hype from the crowd in all three of the events she performed - vault, beam and floor exercise. As the final routine of this meet, Hawthorne left the floor in an eruption of applause. Her floor exercise was the perfect way to end the meet as she earned the top score, 9.975.
“That’s the point of putting her last, she has that routine that can just blow up the crowd and draw everyone in in general,” said head coach Courtney Kupets-Carter about Hawthorne’s performance. “I’m just so proud of her for everything she did tonight.”
Senior Megan Roberts also excelled during this competition, earning high scores in the same three events as Hawthorne. With each event, Roberts’ scores continued to improve. In vault, she earned the top score of the Bulldogs with Hawthorne, 9.850. On uneven bars, Roberts finished with a 9.900 tally. Roberts ended the night on the floor with a matching score of 9.950 with senior Rachel Baumann.
For the GymDogs, focusing on the details is more important to their improvement than winning or losing.
“The way we’ve done it is focusing on .025s at a time… what can I do personally to get that little bit of a better score,” Roberts said. “We’re working towards that each meet and then once you get one .025, you work towards the next one.”
Following the second transition, the GymDogs trailed the Tigers 98.550-98.300, however Missouri took a significant lead following the third transition,148.025-146.975.
Five of Missouri’s six gymnasts earned scores of 9.850 or greater during their floor exercise. These numbers gave the Tigers the lead advantage. Missouri freshman Jocelyn Moore earned the top score, 9.950, for vault.
The GymDogs’ focus is now on the upcoming podium meet on Sunday. With this being the first time for many of the GymDogs to perform at this level, the team sees this as the perfect opportunity to prepare for SEC Championships coming soon.
Georgia’s record is 3-7 overall and 1-6 in conference.
The GymDogs will compete at Elevate the Stage against Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. in Huntsville, Al.