South Carolina defeated Georgia 13-7 on Saturday in game two of a three game series. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia’s bats come back alive, scoring seven runs
After only scoring three runs in their win on Friday night, Georgia’s offense came alive in game two of the series.
Georgia scored seven runs off of eight hits and three home runs. Graduate student Cole Tate began the scoring for Georgia with a two run homer to right field in the fifth inning.
Tate later added a RBI in the seventh inning alongside fellow teammate sophomore Corey Collins. Both players had sacrifice flyouts to center field
Sophomore Parks Harber had a two run home run in the eight inning while teammate graduate student Ben Anderson added a solo homerun in the ninth inning.
Luke Wagner struggles mightily with control
Sophomore pitcher Luke Wagner displayed command issues right from the start when he came in to replace sophomore Garrett Brown in the fourth inning.
Wagner walked a batter, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch which led to three runs for South Carolina.
In the following inning, Wagner gave up a three run homer to South Carolina’s sophomore Colin Burgess. In total, Wagner pitched 1.2 innings and gave up three earned runs along with two walks. The runs Wagner gave up in the fourth inning were charged to Garrett Brown who finished the evening with five earned runs and four walks given up.
Walks still a big concern for Georgia
Georgia’s pitching staff gave up 11 walks in the loss to South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Walks played a big factor in the game as South Carolina was able to score 13 runs despite only having eight hits as a team.
“There was too many free passes and free opportunities,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “Luck is not going to go your way when you do that.”
Georgia was down 8-2 early in the game but the offense came back to life scoring four unanswered runs to bring the game to 8-6.
However, Georgia’s pitching had a big letdown in the eighth inning giving up five earned runs in the inning.
“We had a chance after getting down 8-2, as we made it 8-4 and then 8-6, and we just needed to close the door in the eighth inning, and then I would’ve liked our chances,” said Stricklin. “We had a chance if we kept it 8-6, but we just didn’t get it done.
Georgia will look to get the series win on Sunday afternoon against South Carolina. First pitch is expected at 12:02 p.m.